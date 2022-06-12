Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Drops By 49.5%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 15th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

