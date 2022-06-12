Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Drops By 60.6%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($170.43) to £137 ($171.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,517.50.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.73. 43,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.