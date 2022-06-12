Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Rises By 144.4%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LCAA remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 365,052 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 135,023 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

