Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Increases By 116.7%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,460,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,793. Labor Smart has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Labor Smart Company Profile
