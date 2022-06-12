Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Grows By 110.0%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MGYR remained flat at $$11.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.