Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Expands By 132.7%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Marfrig Global Foods stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 27,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,052. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.63%.

MRRTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.