Short Interest in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Drops By 54.3%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth about $5,572,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 58,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. MedAvail has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

