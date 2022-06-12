Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Drops By 60.9%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MBINN stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 10,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
