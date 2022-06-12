Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Drops By 60.9%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MBINN stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 10,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.