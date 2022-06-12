Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Increases By 106.1%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ MACAW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,095. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.