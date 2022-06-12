Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Declines By 46.7%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. MusclePharm has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

