Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Grows By 161.2%

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 161.2% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.
Shares of NML opened at $6.88 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.34.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
