Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Grows By 143.8%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

