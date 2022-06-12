Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Drops By 60.0%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 78,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. NutraLife BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Get NutraLife BioSciences alerts:

About NutraLife BioSciences (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its CBD products include cannabinoid-rich hemp oil, topical lotions and oils, massage oils, and internal pet products. The company also offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant, as well as dietary and other products, such as sanitizer products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.