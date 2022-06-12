Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Increases By 178.7%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $284,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JPT opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

