Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Drops By 50.1%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the May 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OCPNY stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. Olympus has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.
