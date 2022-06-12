Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Drops By 50.1%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the May 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OCPNY stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. Olympus has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.