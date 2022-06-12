Short Interest in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Drops By 58.5%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the May 15th total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHPA stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Orion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $12.66.

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

