Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Increases By 105.8%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the May 15th total of 588,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $13,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,192,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
