Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Grows By 123.4%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pervasip stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 6,147,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,112. Pervasip has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
