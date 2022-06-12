Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Grows By 123.4%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pervasip stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 6,147,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,112. Pervasip has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Pervasip (Get Rating)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

