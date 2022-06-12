Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Rises By 141.3%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

FENG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of FENG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,377. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

