Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Rises By 156.5%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.