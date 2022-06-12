Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Rises By 156.5%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

