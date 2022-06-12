Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Grows By 163.2%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the May 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of PLRTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
