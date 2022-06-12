Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Grows By 163.2%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the May 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of PLRTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

About Plymouth Rock Technologies (Get Rating)

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.