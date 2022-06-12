Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Declines By 52.5%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
PSGFF stock opened at 0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.53. Precious Shipping Public has a 12 month low of 0.46 and a 12 month high of 0.82.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
