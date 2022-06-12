Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Grows By 130.0%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1474 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.