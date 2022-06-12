Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Rises By 131.2%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the May 15th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PXS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 118,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,656. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

