Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Drops By 50.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBAK opened at $2.24 on Friday. Qualstar has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.
About Qualstar
