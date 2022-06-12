Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Drops By 50.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBAK opened at $2.24 on Friday. Qualstar has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Get Qualstar alerts:

About Qualstar (Get Rating)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.