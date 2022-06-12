Short Interest in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Expands By 105.2%

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the May 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ RDBXW traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $2.20. 8,834,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,854. Redbox Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBXW)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.