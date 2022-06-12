Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Drops By 50.6%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:RONI opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RONI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 705,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.