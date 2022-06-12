Short Interest in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Decreases By 49.4%

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 15th total of 892,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $3.50 on Friday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science 37 will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 2,261.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 296,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 1.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,039,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

SNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

