Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Increases By 143.3%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77,735 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOAW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

