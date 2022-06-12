Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Decreases By 60.7%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,423,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 3,624,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.
GCTAF stock remained flat at $$18.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
