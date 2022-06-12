Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Declines By 56.3%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GCTAY opened at $3.74 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

