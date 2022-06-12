Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Declines By 56.3%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GCTAY opened at $3.74 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.