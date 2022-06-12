Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Expands By 139.0%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded SJM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. SJM has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

