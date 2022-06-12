Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Declines By 53.9%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slam by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the third quarter worth $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 68.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Slam has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

