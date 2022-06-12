Short Interest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Decreases By 55.5%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.21 ($27.11).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STVN opened at €14.84 ($15.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

