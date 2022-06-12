Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Grows By 117.5%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the May 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.29 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRM shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

