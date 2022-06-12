Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 130.8%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUOPY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Sumco has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

