Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Expands By 117.2%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,266. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
SunHydrogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunHydrogen (HYSR)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.