Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Decreases By 51.6%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX opened at $0.65 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

