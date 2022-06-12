Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Increases By 113.3%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,667,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 785.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EEA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. 16,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

