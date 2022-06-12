Short Interest in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Decreases By 51.9%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Tiga Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,102,668 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 526,214 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,841,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.