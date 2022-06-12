Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Decreases By 60.6%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 1,030.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NDP stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,597. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

