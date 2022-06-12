Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Expands By 112.8%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

TMICY stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $434.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.95 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

