Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Expands By 112.8%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
TMICY stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.
About Trend Micro (Get Rating)
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.