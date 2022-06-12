Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Grows By 111.8%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the May 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 860.0 days.
UHOIF stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.
