Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Grows By 111.8%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the May 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 860.0 days.

UHOIF stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

