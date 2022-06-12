Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Grows By 122.2%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CEY opened at $19.65 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CEY Get Rating ) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.51% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

