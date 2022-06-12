Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Drops By 75.2%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$173.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $112.75 and a one year high of $183.50.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vifor Pharma from CHF 167 to CHF 179 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis.

