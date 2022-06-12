Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Drops By 57.7%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($112.90) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

VCISY opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Vinci has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

