Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Drops By 57.7%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($112.90) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.
VCISY opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Vinci has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
