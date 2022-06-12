Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declines By 53.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
