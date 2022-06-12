Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declines By 53.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 70,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

