Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Drops By 50.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.92 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
