Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Drops By 50.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.92 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

