Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

