SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie Sells 81,300 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 81,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$769,886.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 685,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,495,267.23.

Christopher Kyle Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 1,198 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$11,345.06.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 17,502 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$165,834.95.

On Friday, May 13th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie purchased 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.15 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

